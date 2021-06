Labour calls for assessment of Chris Whitty's security risk

Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon has called for an assessment to be carried out of Professor Chris Whitty's personal security risk, after a video appeared to show England's Chief Medical Officer being accosted in the street.

"The scenes that we've seen with Chris being harassed and harangued going about his everyday business is not acceptable whatsoever," he said.

Report by Buseld.

