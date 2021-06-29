Dramatic moment motorcycle bursts into flames as rider battles to contain blaze

This is the dramatic moment a motorcycle burst into flames as the rider battled to bring it under control.

The man was waiting for the red light when he felt his scooter overheating before it began emitting smoke from the seat storage at a junction in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand on June 28.

He frantically pulled over on the side of the road as the two-wheeler’s engine sparked flames before concerned onlookers and shopkeepers rushed to pour buckets of water on the vehicle.

However, the fire was not contained and quickly spread engulfing the vehicle despite at least five people repeatedly rushing over trying to douse the flames with water.

The shaken rider, Supachai Rattana, said: ‘My scooter felt unusually hot so I decided to pull over then there was smoke.

My fuel tank caught fire.

It happened so fast.

‘Some of the shopkeepers in the nearby market came to help me.

I did not know what to do.

Some of the motorists gave me water bottles to pour into the motorcycle but the flames only grew bigger.’ The fire was later put out when another shopkeeper arrived with a fire extinguisher.

No one was injured in the incident but the scooter was heavily damaged.