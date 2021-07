Explained: Virtual Reality In 2021

Virtual reality, or VR, is the latest buzzword in the wonderful world of technology.

Don't be fooled into thinking it is a new technology though, it isn't, but that's not to say it isn't something to get excited about.

For those who are wondering what on earth VR is and why you should be getting your knickers or pants in a twist over it, you've come to the right place.

