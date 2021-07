Positively the Heartland: Bellevue Public Library hosting Makerspace lab through summer

PHONES AND DEVICES.

YOU CAN FINDIT ON THE APP STORE AND THEBELLEVUE PUBLIC LIBRARY ISHOSTING THE LIBRARY INNOVATIONSTUDIOS THIS SUMMER THANKS TOTHE NEBRASKA LIBRARY COMMISSION.IT’S A MAKER’S SPACE - FULLOF TECHNOLOGY PEOPLE IN RURALCOMMUNITIES MAY NOT HAVE EASYACCESS TO.3 NEWS NOW CHIEFPHOTOGRAPHER STEFFANI NOLTETAKES YOU INTO A 3D PRINTINGCLASS IN THIS WEEKS POSITIVELYTHE HEARTLAND.JEN ADAME IS AN AVID CRAFTER.

SONATURALLY, SHE WAS EXCITED TOSEE THE LIBRARY INNOVATIONSTUDIOS AT BELLEVUE PUBLICLIBRARY.HER FIRST CLASS IS 3D PRINTING.JEN 35:03 I’VE NEVER USED ONEBEFORE NEVER EVEN SEEN ONEBEFORE.YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE AN EXPERTTO COME HERE - IN FACT LIBRARYSTAFF JUST LEARNED HOW TO USEMOST OF THIS EQUIPMENT 6 WEEKSAGO TOO.DAWN/LIBRARIAN 39:17 THEY LOVETHE FACT THAT WE DON’TNECESSARILY KNOW WHAT WE’REDOING.

THAT MAKES THEM FEELBETTER THAT THEY’RE LEARNING ALONG WITH US.

WE CAN TELL THEMTRIAL AND ERROR.

THIS IS WHAT WEDID WRONG AND WE ARE HERE FORYOUWILSON WALKS THE CLASS THROUGHTHE BASICS - LOADING THEMACHINE, FINDING A DESIGN, EVENCOMMON MISTAKES TO AVOID.JEN 33:13 I THINK IT LOOKS ALITTLE BIT COMPLICATED TO BEGIN,THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF SETTINGS.MAYBE NOT SO COMPLICATED IFYOU’RE USING A DESIGN THAT’SALREADY MADETHE LIBRARY INNOVATION STUDIOSIS FREE AND OPEN TO ANYONE AFTERYOU’VE GOTTEN CERTIFIED ON THEEQUIPMENT.THERE IS A SMALL FEE FOR THECONSUMABLE SUPPLIES LIKEGLASSWARE AND WOOD - BUT YOU CANALSO BRING YOUR OWN.41:49 ITS JUST SO MUCH FUN TOWATCH PEOPLE AND IT’S REALLYREWARDING WHEN PEOPLE CAN FIND bWE HAD SOMEONE WHO WAS ABLE TO bFIX HIS LEAF BLOWER FOR 76 CENTSINSTEAD OF BUYING A NEW LEAFBLOWER.ADAME HASN’T DECIDED ON HERFIRST 3D PRINTING PROJECT YETJEN 34:33 I THINK IT’S AWESOMEJUST TO BE ABLE TO LEARN HOW TOUSE ONE OF THEM AND THEN ON TOPOF THAT HAVE THE ABILITY TO COMEIN AND CREATE YOUR OWN DESIGN ORTO PRINT THINGS TO GIVE AS GIFTSAND SHE SAYS SHE’LL BE BACK FORTHE VINYL CUTTING CLASS.IN BELLEVUE, STEFFANI NOLTE, 3NEWS NOW.BELLEVUE PUBLIC LIBRARY WILLHAVE THE INNOVATION STUDIOSTHROUGH AUGUST.YOU CAN SIGN