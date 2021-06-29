The future of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace

Over the past decade, corporate America has ramped up diversity and inclusion efforts, but there is still a lot of work to be done, especially with the LGBTQ+ community.

Every June, thousands of companies make public gestures, pledges and and sponsorship deals during Pride Month, but not all of those companies are putting in the work to ensure safe spaces for their LGBTQ+ employees.

Chris Denson caught up with Reddit’s COO, Jen Wong and Marty Chavez, former Goldman Sachs executive and current vice chairman at Sixth Street, who share their personal employment experiences and thoughts on the future of LGBTQ+ inclusion at work.