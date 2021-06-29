Former FBI Agent Answers Body Language Questions From Twitter

Former FBI agent and body language expert Joe Navarro answers the internet's burning questions about body language.

Why is being stared at so intimidating?

How do you have a good poker face?

Can body language be admitted as evidence in court?

How can you end a conversation politely?

Joe answers all these questions and much more!

Check out Joe's book "The Dictionary of Body Language" https://www.jnforensics.com/ Books By Joe Navarro: https://www.jnforensics.com/books Joe Navarro Body Language Academy: https://jnbodylanguageacademy.com