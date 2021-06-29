WEB EXTRA: Mayor Levine Cava Said No New Fatalities Overnight In Surfside Condo Collapse
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava were there no new confirmed fatalities overnight.

She added that the families of the 11 confirmed dead have all been notified.