WEB EXTRA: Mayor Levine Cava Said No New Fatalities Overnight In Surfside Condo Collapse

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava were there no new confirmed fatalities overnight.
She added that the families of the 11 confirmed dead have all been notified.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava were there no new confirmed fatalities overnight.
She added that the families of the 11 confirmed dead have all been notified.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement during a 6:30 p.m. news conference that 150 people are still..
Gov. DeSantis Said Condo Collapse Priorities Are Search & Rescue, Caring For Families Impacted