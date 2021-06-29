Inside A $43M Mansion With A Kobe Bryant Tribute Basketball Court

Today Architectural Digest takes you on a tour of the Brentwood Oasis, a massive $43 million compound with amenities that make it feel more like a private resort.

Situated on approximately 1.3 acres of land in sunny California, Brentwood Oasis features a stunning pool/outdoor bar area complemented by a full spa just inside.

A ten-car showroom garage is perfect for displaying your most prized automotive possessions.

And the outdoor half basketball court is decked out in purple gold and black to honor the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.