Breonna Taylor and George Floyd murals vandalized

VANDALS HAVETARGETED A LARGEMURAL HONORINGGEORGE FLOYD ANDBREONNA TAYLOR INLOUISVILLE.THE WALL WASFOUND EARLYYESTERDAY...SPLATTERED WITHBLUE PAINT.A WORKER SAIDSECURITY VIDEOSHOWS ..

TWOPEOPLE AT THE WALLAROUND 1:30 IN THEMORNING.SHE SAID ONE USEDA SPRAY GUN WHILETHE OTHER KEPTWATCH.THE NAME 'PATRIOTFRONT' WAS ALSOFOUND.... WRITTENSEVERAL TIMESACROSS THE MURAL.THE SOUTHERNPOVERTY LAWCENTER REFERS TO'PATRIOT FRONT' ASA WHITESUPREMACIST HATEGROUP.NO WORD ON ANYSUSPECTS ORCHARGES.THE VANDALISMCOMES AFTERANOTHER MURAL OFTAYLOR, ON ABASKETBALL COURT,WAS DEFACED WITHTIRE MARKS EARLIERTHIS MONTH.DI