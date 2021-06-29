WHO Advises Fully Vaccinated People to Continue Wearing Face Masks

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged people to continue practicing COVID-19 safety measures regardless of their vaccination status.

This includes wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, maintaining proper hygiene and being mindful of ventilation.

This differs from guidance offered in a number of countries, including the United States, that encourages vaccinated individuals to shed their face masks.

Dr. Mariangela Simao, an assistant director-general for the WHO, stressed that vaccinated people “still need to protect themselves.”.

People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses … Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission … People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene ... the physical distance, avoid crowding, Dr. Mariangela Simao, via CNBC.

The WHO’s call for fully vaccinated people to “play it safe” comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread rapidly across the globe.

According to ‘The Wall Street Journal,’ half of adults infected with the delta variant in Israel had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

WHO officials say the variant is in at least 92 countries now and will “pick off” the most vulnerable people.

It’s more efficient in the way it transmits between humans and it will eventually find those vulnerable individuals who will become severely ill, have to be hospitalized and potentially die, Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program