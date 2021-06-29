Courtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo of Plagiarism

'The Guardian' reports that Love and others have now accused Rodrigo of plagiarism in her artwork and a music video.

Love pointed out similarities between the album cover to 'Live Through This' by her band Hole ... .

... and the image used to promote Rodrigo's upcoming concert film 'Sour Prom'.

Each image features a prom queen in a tiara holding flowers, wearing smeared mascara.

Love posted the Sour Prom artwork to Instagram with the caption: , “Spot the Difference!

#twinning”.

Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude.

There’s no way to be elegant about it.

I’m not angry.

It happens all the time to me.

But this was bad form, Courtney Love, via Facebook.

Last week, users on TikTok and Twitter drew comparisons between Rodrigo and US indie-rock band Pom Pom Squad.

According to 'The Guardian,' Rodrigo has not responded to the latter comments.

Rodrigo has been one of the largest breakthrough stars of 2021, so far.

Her debut album 'Sour' has topped the charts in both the UK and U.S. .

