TikTok users open up about their moms to the tune of an Eminem song

TikTokers relate to Eminem's complicated relationship with his mother in the "my mom" TikTok trend.The Grammy-winning rapper has always been open about his troubled childhood and difficult mother Debbie Mathers in his music.In 2009's "My Mom" Eminem recounted how Mathers' substance use weighed heavily on him as a child and as an adult.In the song, Eminem claimed Mathers would trick him into taking Valium which spawned his struggle with the substance as an adult.Ultimately, lots of people had some very interesting things to say about their mothers