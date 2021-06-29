Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Picture of Brother Rob

Rob Kardashian stepped out of the public spotlight several years ago amid his split from Blac Chyna and battle with diabetes.

During the recent 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special, Khloé talked about what her brother was going through.

It's not so much about physical appearance, it's about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life, and how they treated him or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels, Khloé Kardashian, via 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special.

I think that really affected him, because my brother is such a lover, and has the most incredible heart and personality, Khloé Kardashian, via 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special.

On June 28, Khloé shared a selfie with Rob and their sister, Kylie Jenner, showing their brother looking happy and healthy.

I think he's just getting stronger.

I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he's just stronger and feeling better to be around, and be more vulnerable or exposed, Khloé Kardashian, via 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special