Intelligent gorillas gather around and observe a snake in their enclosure at Disney World

They took a visit to Animal Kingdom and on their second stop was the gorilla reserve.

John, his girlfriend, and his son were on vacation at Disney World, Florida on June 24.

John noticed one of the younger gorillas was distracted by something in the hay so he got a closer look.

He immediately noticed that the gorillas had found a snake inside of their exhibit and were trying to take a look at it with caution.

One of the gorillas hits the snake into the pile of hay and some of the other gorillas come over to see what the commotion is about.

They lose the snake in the hay and dig around until they see it again.