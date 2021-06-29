Delivery customer claims she got ‘catfished’ after ordering dinner online

Chicago-based TikToker @rainaltmodel iscurrently going viral after claiming she receivedpackaged, frozen food after ordering what wasadvertised as a hot meal from a local restaurant.As @rainaltmodel claimed in her video, she ordered adish called “Shock’N Shrimp” from a local restaurant.The dish, @rainaltmodel said, wasadvertised as a vegan shrimp substitute.“You guys, I just got catfished so hard bythis freaking restaurant,” she said in theclip while showing a photo of the menu item.“It looks like a cooked meal, right”.“I want to emphasize that I ordered thisfrom a restaurant,” @rainaltmodel added.“Not a grocery store but a restaurant”.From there, @rainaltmodel revealed what sheclaims to have received instead — a box of frozenfood, labeled with the name “Shock’N Shrimp”.“Literally a box of frozen food,” she claimed.“When I say that it was frozen, I mean frozen”.As it turns out, Shock’N Shrimp is a brandof frozen, vegan shrimp alternative snacks.However, @rainaltmodel’s issue was that the productwas allegedly marketed as a cooked meal online.She did not name the restaurant she orderedfrom, nor the food delivery app she used