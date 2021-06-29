Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears' Conservatorship 'Unacceptable' and 'Demeaning' | Billboard News

In a series of tweets Monday (June 28), Aguilera addresses the “unacceptable” situation Spears is in and the potential harm done, and she throws her love and support behind the artist after the pop superstar shared details of her 13-year conservatorship in her first public testimony in Los Angeles Super Court June 23.