Dentists react to TikToker's DIY braces

Dentists react to TikToker's DIY braces.TikTok user @diananova claimed to almost 9 million viewers that she was able to close her gap tooth in three days with just hair ties.@diananova used either small hair ties or the rubber bands typically used for braces in an attempt to close the gap."Oh god, what are you doing?" a commenter asked.The "hack," while definitely cheaper, should not be tested at all because the risks are way worse than the possible reward of actually closing your gap.In 2015, a similar trend was viral on YouTube, and dentists warned that the potential damage would be way more expensive to fix than getting braces.Not only are the teeth impacted, but gums can also become severely inflamed or infected.But the worst case scenario is you could lose your teeth."Nooo don't do this," someone commented.

"If you mess up you could lose a tooth, and they WILL shift back.

Get braces or leave it alone please."."Please don't do this," another added.

"This is so dangerous."