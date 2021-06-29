S&P 500 Movers: CSX, TXT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Textron topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%.

Year to date, Textron Inc registers a 43.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CSX, trading down 66.6%.

CSX is lower by about 64.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fox, trading down 2.8%, and Morgan Stanley, trading up 3.0% on the day.