Global Empowerment Mission distributes $1500 visa gift cards & care packages to displaced families

We're at the global empoweand Darrell, one of the mastepping in to help thosedelivering visa gift cardsAlong with that, they're dwith vitamins, socks, PPEImagine where they go fromwith vitamins, socks, PPEThat's it.

Michael Caponi,of Global Empowerment Missdirectly with displays, Choffering them basic necesscards.

Today, the nonprofia total $180,000 in gift chas different needs.

You cout what clothes they're ghas different sizes, diffeneeds contact lenses, someright?

So that's why we hathing Gem with the help ofsponsors, is placing familhousing.

Caponi says they'of over 100 units so far.next week or two is goinglet's call it temporary homonth to three months.

Andworking on a longer plan,get people, you know, withsuites of family owned hotbuilding at 5101 Collins Ais already offering housintwo bathroom apartments, Tliving rooms, and kitchensfurnished and the kitchensand then the beds come witpillows, everything.

Genersuites, melissa Marlowe saone month free.

We do havethat after the first monthoffer months a month and,need to lock anybody intoyear.

So they have the conhere as long as they want,two weeks, they can extenda month at a time.

Caponi,is now helping those who dto call home.

The beauty ohaving to the ability to tnegative experience into aexperience.

Because at thethis, as tragic as it is,stronger.

And there will bcome from this, right?

So