Parents love mom's 'great idea' for repurposing old baby onesies

A mom's onesie hack has parents wonderingwhere this tip was all along.Baby clothes are adorable, of course,but they have a few downsides.Since infants rapidly develop, your little one willbe outgrowing their clothes in months, meaningyou'll need to buy new ones pretty regularly –as if parenting weren't expensive enough.But if you're interested in giving your old babyclothes a new life, TikTok mom @xotiny__ shared aclever trick for upcycling her daughter's onesie.The mother took a pair of scissors andcut the bottom flap off of an old onesie.Then, she used the flap as a bib for her daughterby placing it over the baby's head while she ate.Meanwhile, the remaining piece of the onesie was stilla perfectly good t-shirt.

It was really that easy.The hack racked up 4.4 million views.

Parents weresurprised they never thought of doing it themselves."Where were you 30 years ago?" a user wrote."Oh my gosh.

Why didn't I think of this whenmy twins were little?" another person commented."I could have used this a couple of years ago.What a great idea!" someone added