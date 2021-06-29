Consumer experts warn of unlicensed contractors

The Better Business Bureau says before you jump on the booming real estate market or even home repairs, do your homework and watch out for contractors working without licenses.

More and more construction sites are going up across Southwest Florida.

ATTORNEY MICHAEL RAHEB, ONCEAGAIN THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIMEWITH US THIS EVENING.A WARNING TONIGHT IF YOU’RELOOKING TO BUILD A NEW HOUSE ORFIX UP THE ONE YOU HAVE.

BE WARYOF SHADY FOLKS CLAIMING TO BELEGIT CONTRACTORS ..PLOTTING TORIP YOU OFFESPECIALLY DURINGTHIS BOOMING HOUSING MARKET ..AND NOW WITH STORM SEASONCREATING THE POSSIBILITY OFREPAIRS.

FOX 4’S RACHEL LOYDHAS THE STORY.00-0810-20"SEEING CONSTRUCTION SITES LIKETHIS POP UP ALL OVER SWFL COULDGIVE ANYONE FOMO - FEAR OFMISSING OUT IN THIS HOT REALESTATE MARKET...BUT BEFORE YOUSIGN ON WITH THE WRONGCONTRACTOR...THE BETTER BUSINESSBUREAU SAYS DO YOUR RESEARCH"THIS HURRICANE SEASON.CONSUMEREXPERTS SAY BE PREPARED FOR TWOTHINGS.

STORM DAMAGE AND WHATCOMES NEXT.Unlicensed contractors will comin, usually out of town.

Comeknocking on your door, asking todo repairs on your home.BRYAN OGLESBY WITH THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAU SAYS MANY TIMESTHOSE UNLICENSED CONTRACTORSWILL ASK FOR AN UPFRONTPAYMENTAND WON’T RETURN TOFINISH THE WORK.Ask to see their license number,and verify it through the stateof Florida DBPR atmyfloridalicense.com.THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFBUSINESS AND PROFESSIONALREGULATION TRACKS LICENSESGRANTED BY LOCAL COUNTIES ANDTHE STATE’S CONSTRUCTIONINDUSTRY LICENSING BOARD.THEY’VE TEAMED UP WITH OGLESBY’SORGANIZATION TO SPREAD THEIRWARNING OF UNLICENSEDCONTRACTORS FAR AND WIDE.OGLESBY SAYS NOT ALL UNLICENSEDCONTRACTORS ARE BAD GUYSBUTIT’S ILLEGAL TO OPERATE WITHOUTONE IN FLORIDAAND SIGNING ONWTH ONE MEANS YOU COULD BETAKING A RISK.Even though they may want to belegitimate and want to do thejob, and finish the job, if theydon’t have the proper licensing,you as a consumer don’t have theprotections in place shouldsomething go wrong.AND NOT ALL LICENSED ONES DOGOOD BUSINESS.

SO, IF YOU HAVEDOUBTS ABOUT A CONTRACTORLOOKFOOR THIS.

IT’S A BETTERBUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED SEAL.Better Business Bureau does thathomework for you.

We vet thesecontractors to make sure they’relicensed, they’re vetted andthey’re approved to thestandards of BBB accreditationas well.OGLESBY SAYS EVEN IF YOU SEETHAT SEAL...YOU CAN ALWAYSDOUBLE CHECK THAT THE BUSI