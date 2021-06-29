Biden Takes Infrastructure Message To Wisconsin

Democrats are still pushing a second measure that will include other priorities, like paid-leave, education, and child care, Skylar Henry reports (1:44).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 29, 2021
Democrats are still pushing a second measure that will include other priorities, like paid-leave, education, and child care, Skylar Henry reports (1:44).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 29, 2021
Open letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leader Senator Chuck Schumer:
Readers of the Washington Post this past Sunday,..
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday withdrew his threat to veto a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a separate..