Body Found in Muskogee County

THANK YOU FOR JOINING US THISEVENING, I'M KAREN LARSEN.AND I'M MIKE BROOKS -- WE'REGLAD YOU'RE WITH US.WE BEGIN TONIGHT..

WITH THEDISCOVERY OF A BODY --- BELIEVEDTO BE THAT OF A MISSING MAN.THE MUSKOGEE COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE SAYS SEARCH TEAMS FOUNDTHE BODY IN A PASTURE WEST OFHASKELL --- AND SAY IT COULD BEFIFTY-TWO YEAR OLD "JOHN VERNON"--- WHO WAS LAST SEEN JUNEEIGHTEENTH.INVESTIGATORS HAVE SAID THEYSUSPECT FOUL PLAY.2 NEWS REPORTER VINCENT TALKEDWITH VERNON'S FRIENDS AND FAMILY--- WHO ARE HOPING THIS ISN'THIM.THE MUSKOGEE COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE SAYS JOHN WILLIAM VERNONHAS BEEN MISSING FOR ALMOST TWOWEEKS.<1:25:43-1:27:37