New state laws take effect

As new laws Kentucky’s legislators wrote during their winter session go into effect Tuesday, there was, perhaps, no stronger advocate of HB-210 than Miranda Combs.

LEGISLATORSHUDDLED INSIDETHEIR HOUSE ANDSENATE CHAMBERSTO WRITE NEWLEGISLATION FORTHECOMMONWEALTHCAME TO FRUITIONTODAY.ANGIEMANY OF THE NEWLAWS FROM THE2021 LEGISLATIVESESSION WENT INTOEFFECT THISMORNING, ANDEVENING EDITION'SMICHAEL BERKTAKES A LOOK AT AHANDFUL OF THOSE,WHICH COULD HAVETREMENDOUSIMPACT AROUND THEBLUEGRASS.VOPERHAPS NO ONEIN THE STATE WASA STRONGERADVOCATE OF HB210 THAN THECOMMUNICATIONSDIRECTOR FOR THESECRETARY OFSTATE.SOT<"WE AS ADOPTIVEPARENTS NEEDJUST AS MUCH TIMEAS A BIRTH PARENTTO BOND WITH OURCHILD, AND WEDESERVE THATTIME SO GLAD THISHAS HAPPENED."IT WAS A BUSYLEGISLATIVESESSION FORCOMBS, WHO'S BOSSALSO REWROTEKENTUCKY'SELECTION LAWS.THOSE TOO ARENOW OFFICIAL AS OFTODAY.

COMBS'DESIRE TO HAVETHIS FAMILY-LEAVEPOLICY WASN'T JUSTABOUT THE PARENTSAND ADOPTED CHILD."IT WAS QUITE ASHOCK FOR MYTWO BOYS.

IREMEMBER THEMNOT KNOWINGWHAT TO DO ANDJUST STARING ATTHIS BABY LIKE, 'ICAN'T BELIEVE YOUGUYS DID THIS.'"THAT FAMILY TIMENOW, WILL BEINVALUABLE TOFAMILIES LIKE HERS.OTHER LAWS HAVEBEEN ADOPTED AS ITRELATES TOPOLICING... ANDLIMITING AGOVERNOR'SPOWER.

SOME FELTANDY BESHEAR'SEXECUTIVE ORDERSWENT TOO FARDURING THEPANDEMIC.

BUTKENTUCKY IS NOTALONE IN THATREGARD..."OTHER STATESTOO, WEREQUESTIONING THEPOWER OF THEGOVERNOR,EXAMINIG THEPOWER OF THEGOVERNOR IN THEMIDST OF APANDEMIC."LEGISLATORS ALSOSTRIPPED MOST OF AGOVERNOR'SPOWER TO APPOINTU-S SENATORSWHEN A SEAT NEEDSFILLING OUTSIDE OFTHE TRADITIONALELECTION PROCESS.SOME OF THESE,THOUGH, WILLLIKELY GET A MORETHOROUGHEXAMINATION."PERHAPS OURCOURT OFAPPEALS, AND OURSUPREME COURTOF KENTUCKY WILLUTLIMATELY RULEON WHETHEREXACTLY THOSELAWS FIT THECONSTITUTIONALPURPOSES OF OURSTATE."THEN THERE'SHOUSE BILL 155.

THESAFE PLACE, ORSAFE HAVEN ACTHAS BEEN IN THECOMMONWEALTHFOR DECADES.

BUTNOW IT MIGHTOFFER SOMEIMPROVEMENT FOR APARENT WHO'S OUTOF OPTIONS.

INSOME CITIES YOU'LLSEE THESE BOXESOUTSIDE FIREHOUSES, POLICESTATIONS ANDHOSPITALS.

BUT THEBOX ISN'T A MANDATEFOR THE LAW TOREMAIN IN-TACT."JUST BECAUSEYOU DON'T SEE THEBOX, WE ARE STILLA PART OF THESAFE PLACEPROGRAM AND YOUHAVE THIS OPTIONWITH THE FIREDEPARTMENT ORANY SAFE PLACELOCATION."IT FOLLOWS THELETTER OF THE LAW.INCLUDING THOSENEW PIECES THATWENT IN PLACETODAY.

INLEXINGTON MICHAELBERK EVENINGEDITION.