Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, July 3, 2021

Top 10 Dumbest Decisions in Naruto

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:34s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Dumbest Decisions in Naruto
Top 10 Dumbest Decisions in Naruto

Are ninja supposed to be this stupid?

Join Ashley he counts down the most idiotic decisions made by the cast of this hit shounen franchise

Are ninja supposed to be this stupid?

Join Ashley he counts down the most idiotic decisions made by the cast of this hit shounen franchise, including the like of "Boruto Cheating", "Letting Orochimaru Escape", "Going After Sasuke Alone", and more!