Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Police disperse fervent English fútbol fans following 2-0 win over Germany

England beat Germany 2-0 in their EURO 2020 round of 16 match on Tuesday, June 29.

Boisterous and fervent fans reveled in the streets of London following the victory.

Police had to disperse the crowds.

