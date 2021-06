Benson girl reaches finals of national story writing contest

An 11-year-old girl from Benson is among 10 finalists in a national storytelling contest this week.

QUINN'S ENTRY -- IS PART OFTHE "CREATE YOUR STORY"CONTEST FROM 4-H -- ANDSCHLEICH -- A GERMAN TOYCOMPANY.

OUT OF HUNDREDS OFENTRIES, QUINN'S STORY MADE ITTO THE TOP 10.

"SHE LOOKS ATLIKE TOYS ON THE INTERNETQUITE A BIT.

SO SHE SAW THATTHEY WERE HAVING A CONTEST TOCREATE YOUR OWN STORY.

AND SHEDID THE FIRST PHASE, AND THENTHE SECOND PHASE.

AND NOW QUINN CAN USE YOUR HELP. VOTING ENDS--ON JULY 5TH.

VOTING ENDS--ON JULY 5TH.