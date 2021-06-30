Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Waterspout spotted off Miami coastal area near South Beach

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A waterspout was spotted off the coastal area of Miami, Florida on Tuesday, June 29.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @Missblossomz; @ramospowpow; bart zamboni/@etherjesusvia.

