Walton addresses stance on "Defund the Police"

"Being an activist is far different from running a political campaign.

We know that I need to appeal to the sensibility of a larger audience right now.

Explaining what we mean is the strategy that I chose to take during this campaign.

Defund is a loaded term that not too many people understand.

It's a movement term.

In order to break it down, so to speak, we say we are going to reallocate funding," Walton said.