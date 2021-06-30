Don't Waste Your Money: Rental Car Shortage

You may have heard about the lumber shortage, the new car shortage, and about a zillion other shortages this year.
The latest: a rental car shortage, that is ruining some trips!
A shortage of rental cars is ruining some summer vacation trips.
Used car prices are soaring in 2021 due to the new car shortage. How you can still find a deal.