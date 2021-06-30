PM Modi’s meeting on counter-drone policy; DRDO & IAF to provide tech to tackle UAVs | Oneindia News

Yesterday, in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi, measures and tactics to tackle 'weaponised drones used for terror purposes' were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and others.

To know more about drones spotted from Jammu & the possible danger of UAV terror attacks, watch: https://youtu.be/w-E3EMes7Qk To know more about the drones shot down by Indian soldiers at Kauchak, watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2o3SFfnYrc To know more about the explosions in Jammu Air Force Station, watch: https://youtu.be/EWI70zh9aug #PMModi #CounterDronePolicy #Jammu