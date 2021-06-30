Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

EURO 2020: England vs. Germany '4TheFans' viewing party sights and sounds

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 08:22s 0 shares 1 views
EURO 2020: England vs. Germany '4TheFans' viewing party sights and sounds
EURO 2020: England vs. Germany '4TheFans' viewing party sights and sounds

England beat Germany 2-0 in their EURO 2020 round of 16 match on Tuesday, June 29.

These were the sights and sounds from the "4TheFans" watch party in Manchester.

England beat Germany 2-0 in their EURO 2020 round of 16 match on Tuesday, June 29.

These were the sights and sounds from the "4TheFans" watch party in Manchester.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage