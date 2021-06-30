EURO 2020: England vs. Germany '4TheFans' viewing party sights and sounds

England beat Germany 2-0 in their EURO 2020 round of 16 match on Tuesday, June 29.
These were the sights and sounds from the "4TheFans" watch party in Manchester.
England beat Germany 2-0 in their EURO 2020 round of 16 match on Tuesday, June 29.
These were the sights and sounds from the "4TheFans" watch party in Manchester.
England beat Germany 2-0 in their EURO 2020 round of 16 match on Tuesday, June 29.
These were the sights and sounds from the "4TheFans" watch party in Manchester.
English fan jumps on running car to celebrate following EURO 2020 win over Germany England beat Germany 2-0 in their EURO 2020..
A party atmosphere is in the air at Wembley as England fans arrive to see their side take on Germany in Euro 2020.
England fans have the final of Euro 2020 in their sights after Holland's defeat to the Czech Republic on Sunday. Now all the Three..