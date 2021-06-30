Family Holds Prayer Service For Slain East LA Children; Mother Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

The family of three slain children — 4-year-old Mia Rodriguez, 3-year-old Mason Rodriguez and 1-month-old Milan Rodriguez — held a prayer service Tuesday night outside of the home.
Their mother, 28-year-old Sandra Chico is accused of killing them.
