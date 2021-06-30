New Peugeot 308 SW Hybrid Preview

A silhouette in its own right, the PEUGEOT brand is proud to present the brand new PEUGEOT 308 SW.

It has an expressive style with a racy profile and a sophisticated rear end.

Efficient and ultra-modern without compromising on the essentials and expectations of customers in the compact estate segment.

The new PEUGEOT 308 SW is a real eye-catcher and offers: Room for passengers, with a length of 4.64 m and a wheelbase of 2.73 m, Efficiency, nothing is left to chance, the new PEUGEOT 308 SW is aerodynamically optimised with a Cx of 0.277 and an SCx of 0.618 m, for gains in CO₂ emissions and fuel consumption, Myriad storage areas entirely dedicated to well-being and practicality.

The large central console provides space for the driver and front passenger's everyday items, Modularity for everyday use thanks to the row 2 seat, which can be split into 3 sections (40/20/40) and is equipped with controls for folding from the boot.

A motorised boot flap for easy access with loaded arms and a two-position boot floor, Loading volume for all personal and professional activities with a maximum boot volume of 608 litres of water and up to 1634 litres of water with the seat fully folded.