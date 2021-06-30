Teenaged boy 'runs for his life' as he is chased by neighbour's tiny dog

This Texas teenager ran for his life as he was being chased around by his neighbour's tiny dog.

Waco-based teen Jaden Cuffee was captured by security cameras running around a car trying to escape a little but aggressive dog.

Cuffee said: "So, I went to my neighbour's house next door to tell them that their dog was loose but guess what happened?

I was greeted by that same dog!

It didn’t go as planned.

"People have been boasting how they would have calmly dealt with the dog if it were them instead of me.

But let me tell y'all, 'you won't do nun,' haha." This footage was captured in August 2020.