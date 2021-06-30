Intense storm forces vehicles to come to standstill on Serbian highway

Footage shows blustery winds blowing a wall of dust onto the highway, severely reducing motorists' visibility.

An intense storm forced vehicles on a Serbian highway to come to a standstill.

An intense storm forced vehicles on a Serbian highway to come to a standstill.

Footage shows blustery winds blowing a wall of dust onto the highway, severely reducing motorists' visibility.

Lorand S filmed as several vehicles came to a stop as the motorists could not see any further than a few metres.

After around 20 minutes the storm past and motorists continued driving as normal.

This footage was filmed in September 2017.