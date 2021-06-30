“Everything Southgate has done is perfect” - Alan Shearer

Max 60 secs.Alan Shearer speaks of his elation at the result of England's Euro 2020 2-0 win against Germany at Wembley.

The Three Lions struck twice just as fear began to creep in about another major competition exit to Die Mannschaft on Tuesday, when the squad heeded their manager’s advice to make their own history.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored in the 2-0 last-16 win, with Football’s Coming Home echoing around Wembley at the end of England’s biggest match on home soil since Euro 96.