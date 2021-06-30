Benitez arrives at Everton

Rafa Benitez has arrived at Everton's training ground ahead of his expected announcement as the club's new manager.
Vinny O'Connor reports.
David James says Everton's appointment of Rafael Benitez as their new manager is a 'wonderful appointment'.
Everton will appoint Rafa Benitez as their new manager despite his ties to Liverpool with Farhad Moshiri having decided to push on..