Russia targets investigative journalists with raids amid independent media crackdown

Police raided the homes of journalists from the Proekt online outlet.
The website was investigating the wealth of Russia's interior minister.
Police raided the homes of journalists from the Proekt online outlet.
The website was investigating the wealth of Russia's interior minister.
By Prof. Dr. Andrey Viktorovich Manoilo*
*Introduction*
Modern-day information wars and color revolutions in..
Police raided the homes of journalists from the Proekt online outlet. The website was investigating the wealth of Russia's interior..