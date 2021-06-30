Minister emphasises importance of proper email communication

Energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said that although she may initially come into contact with people through her constituency email address, she always follows up important issues through her departmental address to ensure full transparency and accountability.

The remarks come after revelations yesterday that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's mobile number has been available online for extended periods of time.

Report by Odonovanc.

