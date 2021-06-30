This family in Australia calmly prepared their dinner while a large controlled fire burn outside their house.
Australian family calmly prepare dinner while house is surrounded by large fire
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Samara's dad calmly peels the carrots by the kitchen window while the filmer watches the fire engulf the entire view.
This footage was filmed on June 23.