Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Australian family calmly prepare dinner while house is surrounded by large fire

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This family in Australia calmly prepared their dinner while a large controlled fire burn outside their house.

Samara's dad calmly peels the carrots by the kitchen window while the filmer watches the fire engulf the entire view.

This footage was filmed on June 23.

Explore