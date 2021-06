Fans gather outside court as Britney Spears seeks end to conservatorship

More than 100 fans were outside a Los Angeles court as the singer called for an end to the 'abusive' conservatorship that has governed her life for 13 years.

The 39-year-old told the court: 'I just want my life back.'

The legal arrangement has stripped the singer of her independence since 2008 and given her father, Jamie Spears, control over her life.

It has drawn widespread attention and sparked the #FreeBritney movement among fans.