Powhatan deputy raises awareness of 'Move Over' law

COMING UP...AND THIS YEAR MORE THAN 43MILLION AMERICANS ARETRAVELING TO CELEBRATE.THAT EXTRA TRAFFIC CAN MEANMORE DANGER FOR FIRSTRESPONDERS...WORKING ON THESIDE OF THE ROAD TO SAVE LIVESORCLEAR ACCIDENTS.CAROLINECOLEBURN JOINS US LIVE WITH WHYONE MAN IS HOPING TO GET THEWORD OUT ABOUT VIRGINIA'S MOVEOVER LAW AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYWEEKEND.POWHATAN DEPUTY BRAD HUGHES HASMADE IT HIS MISSION FOR THE SLATSEVEN YEARS TO EDUCATEVIRGINIANS ABOUT WHY ITS SOIMPORTANT TO MOVE OVER WHEN YOUSEE FLASHING LIGHTS OR AVEHICLE ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD.HUGHES WAS HIT BY A DISTRACTEDDRIVER IN 2014WH ILERESPONDING TO AN ACCIDENT INCHESTERFIELD COUNTY.HE LOST BOTH OF HIS LEGS, ANDHE'SSTILL ADJUSTING TO LIFE IN AWHEELCHAIR HE WANTHIS S STORY TO BE ALESSON FORDRIVERS TO ENSURE THIS TO HAPPENTO ANYONE ELSE.THIS YEAR ALONE, AT LEAST 3 FIRETRUCKS IN VIRGINIA HAVEBEEN HIT WHILE RESPONDING TOACCIDENTS---INCLU DING RICHMONDAND HANOVER FIRE.AND HUGES SAYS 52 TOW TRUCKDRIVERS HAVE BEEN KILLED IN THEPAST SIX MONTHS WHILE WORKINGON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD.

THEMOVE OVER LAW STATWS ANYTIME YOU SEE IF YOU'RE DRIVINGDOWN THE HIGHWAY ORINTERSTATE AND SEE YELLOW, REDOR BLUE FLASHING LIGHTS, YOUMUSTTRY TO MOVE OVER A LANE OR SLOWDOWN IF IT'S NOT SAFE TO MOVEOVER.SOT:3:35 THE MAIN TNHIG IS THIS.WEALL HAVE FAMILY WITH FAMILYMEMBERS WHO ARE ON THE SIDE OFTHE ROAD EACH AND EVERY DAY.WHETHER YOU'RE A FIRST RESPONDEROR YOU JUST BROKE ODWN ON THESIDE OF THE ROAD.THINK ABOUT IT, THAT'S YOU ONTHE SIDE OF THE ROAD, YOU WOULDWANT SOMEBODYTO DO THAT FOR YOU.SO SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER.HUGHES ALSO WANTS PEOPLE TOREMEMBER THE HANDS FREE LAWTHAT YOU MUST NOT HAVE A CELLPHONE IN YOUR HANDS IN VIRGINIAWHILE DRIVING....AND DON;T BE IN ARUSH THIS HOLIDAY WEEKENDBECAUSE TAKING YOUR TIME ANDNOT SPEEDING OR DRIVINGDISTRACTED HELPS ENSURE MEN ANDWOMEN LIKE HUGHES CAN RETURNHOME TO THEIR FAMILY.