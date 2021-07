Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead in his cell inside a Spanish prison hours after the country’s highest court approved his extradition to the United States where he was wanted on tax charges.

The 75-year-old shot to prominence after creating the antivirus software that bears his name.

However McAfee's personal life and erratic behaviour also claimed as much interest as his professional achievements.