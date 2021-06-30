Thai massage girls wait patiently for customers amid Covid-19 desolation

Thai massage girls were waiting patiently for customers amid the Covid-19 desolation in Bangkok, Thailand, today (June 30).

Massage parlours were allowed to re-open earlier this month on the strict condition that they avoid ‘happy ending’ rubdowns and stick to foot massages.

The rules mean that even locals are staying away from the shops and with months to wait until tourists are able to return freely to the country, many of the workers are struggling to survive.

Thai authorities had hoped to lift all restrictions and re-open the country by October but soaring numbers of Covid-19 infections – particularly in the capital Bangkok – have lead to a partial lockdown with struggling restaurants forced to close until at least the end of July.

Thailand has recorded 244,447 Covid-19 cases and 1,912 deaths.

Economists said that it could be another five years before the country’s tourism industry returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Two years ago tourism made up an estimated 21 per cent of Thailand’s GDP, generating 1.8 trillion baht in revenue.

However, the country’s National Economic and Social Development Council predicted that it could be another five years before similar numbers are seen.

Analysts said that between now and 2026, around seven million workers will continue to be affected by the economic harm from the Covid-19 pandemic.