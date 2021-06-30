Inside G-Eazy’s L.A. Home & Private Studio

Today AD is welcomed by rapper G-Eazy for a tour of his comfortably luxurious Los Angeles home.

Cozy, functional spaces flow together in “Gerryland” - his hillside home base - where a musical instrument is never far away and the walls are decorated with the artwork of friends and family.

The saltwater pool is essentially a massive hot tub with an unobstructed view of L.A.

While back inside, a two-story guesthouse was converted into a professional-grade recording studio and lounge where G-Eazy recorded the bulk of his new album.