Johnson and Starmer clash over Hancock

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer clashed on the sequence of events leading to former Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

Starmer asked the Prime Minister to clarify whether he asked Matt Hancock to leave his post, whereas the Prime Minister emphasised the speed of his replacement with former Chancellor Sajid Javid.

Starmer also referred to the situation of a young boy who died of leukaemia whose family were unable to visit him.

Report by Odonovanc.

