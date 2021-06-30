PMQs: Battle lines drawn over Matt Hancock resignation

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has grilled Boris Johnson in the Commons asking why the Prime Minister did not sack former health secretary Matt Hancock after images emerged of him breaking social distancing rules while embracing an aide.The PM refused to answer if he sacked Mr Hancock or if he resigned, claiming that the Government moved quickly to replace the role with the former chancellor, Savid Javid.