Canada & US battle scorching heat wave| Over 200 dead| Temperature reaches 49.5 C

More than 200 people have died in Canada since Friday as temperatures hit a record high of 49.1°C in the past four days.

These deaths in Vancouver area are likely linked to a grueling heat wave amid scorching conditions that have extended to the US Pacific Northwest.

