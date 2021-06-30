We're Open: Wedgwood training program sells creations through Etsy page

THIS WEEK IN OUR WE'RE OPENSEGMENT, WE'RE LOOKING AT HTINGSA LITTLE DIFFERENTLY.NORMALLY WE LOOK AT SMALLBUSINESSES WHERE YOU CAN SHOPLOCAL.

TODAY, WE'RELOOKING AT A TRAINING PROGRAMTHAT PRODUCES PRODUCTS YOU CANBUY .

AND IT'S STILL LOCAL.

ROBBWESTABY HAS MORE.THE EMPLOYMENT TRAINING PROGRAMAT WEDGWOOD CHRISTIAN SERVICESHAS JUST POSTED A NEWETSY SHOP WHERE YOU CAN SEE ANDBUY CUSTOM MADE ITEMS MADE BYHURTIGN KIDS WHO ARE LOOKING TOSET THEIR LIVES ON A NEW COURSE.YOUR PURCHASE DIRECTLY SUPPORTSTHEIR FUTURE.We train them for basiaclly tobe successful at any job thatthey may haveonce they leave us.

So, theyenter theprogram through a workapplication that they actuallyfill out.

They get a jobinterview.

We start anywherefrom simplewood skills, simple sewingskills, toth enkinod f graduating to somebigger projectsand completing some moredifficult tasks toreally just kind of get themready for thework world someday.Wedgwood's mission is to helphurting kids.Employment Training Program isttoakethose hurting kids to adifferent level, to havethem feel success in anemployment setting.

These kids tpiycally haven'thad that role model in theirlife o fwhat a successfulcareer is like.We want them to know that theyreally cansurpass some of those things andstill besuccessfl uat a job.We have some serious cases hereof neglect,abuse, sex trafficked, they'vebeen in thejuvenile justice system foryears,So, we really try and focus onhaving themlearn work skills, so they cangainindependence, gain confidence,to kind ofset them pu for success int hefuture.We also make cornhole games thatare custom.

Here's a set that isactually just kind oif n theocpress of getting made.

Itactually has LED lights insideso they can playit at nighttime as well.And then this is our newestproduct righthere, which is a foldable,collapsibe lcampin cghair.A couple of my staff have madeup our own design of aninclusive picinc table where thewheelchair actually can wheelinto themiddle of the picnic tableinstead of justbeing at the end and out of theparty.

And atthe end of the group.We are really looking for justto have ourcosts covered.

Yu oknow, we'renot hereto make money.

We are here tojust be able to pay the ksid andkeep growing the program so wecan hire more kids thatreally need tehse skills.... to purchase our product isso important because it justallows our kids to keepworking ... .

The more orders wehave, the more kids that we canhire ... ... the purchaseofone product is helping notonly Wedgwood, not only theEmploymentTraining Program, but thatindividual clientthat actually built the product.WE HAVE A WEB PAGE FULL OFSTORIES ABOUT/BUSINESSESTHAT ARE OPEN IN WEST MICHIGAN.GO TO FOX-17- ONLINE-DOT-COM-SLASH-OPEN.//I'M ROBB WESTABY./